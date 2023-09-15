trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662639
BREAKING: Haryana Suspends Internet Services In Nuh, Section 144 Imposed

 Internet services will remain suspended for two days in Haryana's Nuh.

New Delhi: Haryana government on Thursday imposed section 144 in Nuh district and suspended all types of internet services for two days in the district to maintain law and order. Internet services will remain suspended from 10 am on September 15 to 12 am on September 16.


