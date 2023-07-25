Heavy Rain Lashes Noida-Ghaziabad; Cloudy Weather In Delhi

Very heavy rains lashed Noida and parts of Ghaziabad this afternoon sending people to seek cover under shades. Bikers were seen taking shelter under bridges and trees. On the other hand, the weather was cloudy in Delhi as the Met Department predicted light to moderate rain in the national capital. The Hindon River has already been in spate affecting thousands of people in Ghaziabad. The rising Yamuna level has also wreaked havoc in parts of Delhi.

As the water level in the Hindon River rose on Saturday, water entered houses located nearby. The police reached the spot on Saturday and issued an alert regarding the situation. "From Chhijarsi to Ecotech, water entered the houses in three low-lying areas. Poeple were evacuated from the houses. However, the river has not crossed the danger mark anywhere yet", said Suresh Rao A. Kulkarni, Additional Police Commissioner.

The Met Department has said that Delhi can expect light to moderate rain on July 25. "For Delhi, we don't have a significant rainfall warning but we can continue to expect high moisture and high temperature. Delhi also may get light to moderate rain. We don't have any warning for Delhi but some rain will start from the night of July 25th," said RK Jenamani, IMD Scientist.

In Delhi, the Yamuna River remains in a state of overflow, with the current water level measured at 205.45 metres. Further, the IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is continuing in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, and coastal Karnataka. However, rainfall has reduced in Gujarat over the last 24 hours, which will improve the flood situation.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Konkan Goa, including Mumbai, and coastal Karnataka. Extremely heavy rainfall is also predicted for Telangana on July 25 and July 26. "The rainfall status observed is that heavy to very heavy rainfall is continuing over Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra and Goa also, and coastal Karnataka is having extremely heavy rainfall. But over Gujarat, it has reduced in the last 24 hours, so the flood situation will improve drastically. We have caved the heavy rainfall warning over Konkan Goa including Mumbai and also coastal Karnataka...we have predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Telangana also on 25 and 26," said RK Jenamani, IMD Scientist. (With ANI inputs)