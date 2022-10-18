6 dead in helicopter crash near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, rescue operations underway
A helicopter in Uttarakhand, carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata, crashed on Tuesday.
New Delhi: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed on Tuesday (October 18, 2022) morning. "Six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata, Uttarakhand," said Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.
The chopper crashed at Garud Chatti, nearly 2 km from the Kedarnath Dham shrine. Soon after the tragic incident, the administration team has left for relief and rescue work.
More details are awaited.
