6 dead in helicopter crash near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, rescue operations underway

New Delhi: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed on Tuesday (October 18, 2022) morning. "Six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata, Uttarakhand," said Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

#UPDATE | Six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata, Uttarakhand: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/pgrasTAHTS — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

The chopper crashed at Garud Chatti, nearly 2 km from the Kedarnath Dham shrine. Soon after the tragic incident, the administration team has left for relief and rescue work.

More details are awaited.