MALAD FIRE

Huge fire breaks out at 21-storey building in Mumbai's Malad, five fire tenders rushed to spot

BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out at 21-storey building in Mumbai's Malad, five fire tenders rushed to spot, no casualties reported so far. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: A fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Sewri area, 5 fire engines reached the spot on receiving info & controlled the fire. 8 people were injured & have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. No casualties have been reported until now. On December 1, a similar incident took place in New Delhi, where a massive fire broke out in vehicles including cars and bikes parked opposite West End cinema, 12 Tooti Chowk in old Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, leaving several vehicles, including two-wheelers, gutted. "Four fire tenders pressed into service forthwith after an intimation about the incident was received," the Fire department said in a statement.

The fire fighters took an hour to bring the fire under control. By 8pm the fire was totally under control. "Fire had broken out in seven cars parked there and in a few two wheelers.

Also read: Massive fire breaks out in old Delhi's Sadar Bazar, fire tenders rushes to spot

A senior fire brigade official said that they got a call about the incident at around 6:20 PM. After getting the call the fire department sent four fire engines to the spot.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. All the vehicles were damaged in the incident," said the fire official. In a similar incident, massive fire broke out in the market area of Chandni Chowk leaving 250 shops gutted. The fire fighting operations continued for 5 days to douse the flames.

