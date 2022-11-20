BREAKING: Human jaw remains, 3 bones found by Delhi cops investigating Shraddha Walker's murder
Aftab Poonawalla is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He had also severed her head and stored it in his fridge for a few days.
NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Delhi police have found remains of a human jaw or the lower part of a human head in a forest in Delhi. They have also found three bones during their search according to reports. The human remains need to be identified and matched with the victim Shraddha Walker's DNA for confirmation if they really belong to her. Shraddha Walker was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla on May 18 and chopped into 35 pieces thereafter. The accused was arrested recently by the Delhi police and is set to undergo a Narco test on Monday (Nov 21).

