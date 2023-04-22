Saudi Arabia Evacuates Indians, Nationals Of 11 Other Countries From Sudan

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia's foreign Ministry on Saturday said that it has evacuated Indian nationals along citizens of eleven other countries. In a statement on Twitter, the ministry informed that the Royal Saudi Naval Forces evacuated 66 citizens of twelwe friendly national, that includes Indian living in Sudan. The nations include, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Qatar, Canada, Tunisia, Egypt, Bulgaria, Philipines, Kuwait and Burkina Faso. The statement further said that the Saudi foreign ministry is helping the evacuated nationals for their departure to their countries.

#Statement | In the implementation of the directives of the Kingdom's Leadership, we are pleased to announce the safe arrival of the evacuated citizens of the Kingdom from Sudan and several nationals of brotherly & friendly countries, including diplomats & international officials pic.twitter.com/Eg0YemshYD — Foreign Ministry(@KSAmofaEN) April 22, 2023

PM Modi Chairs Meet On Indians In Sudan

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assessed the situation in Sudan, with a particular focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens who are currently scattered throughout the conflict-torn country. According to an official statement, Modi instructed relevant officials at a high-level meeting to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments in Sudan, and assess the safety of Indian nationals there.

The prime minister directed the development of contingency evacuation plans, taking into account the rapidly changing security landscape and the viability of various options. "During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground," the statement said.

How Sudan Fighting Unfolded?

Thousands of civilians have fled Sudan`s capital Khartoum after fighting escalated in the region. According to reports, over 350 people, including an Indian have been killed in the fighting so far.

Fighting has been raging between forces loyal to Sudan`s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict began since a coup in 2021 between Sudan`s military leader and his deputy on the ruling council erupted derailing a plan for a transition to a civilian democracy after the fall of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Elections were supposed to be held by the end of 2023.