topStoriesenglish2598057
NewsWorld
SUDAN VIOLENCE

Saudi Arabia Evacuates Indians, Nationals Of 11 Other Countries From Sudan

Saudi Arabia's foreign Ministry on Saturday said that it has evacuated Indian nationals along citizens of eleven other countries. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Saudi Arabia Evacuates Indians, Nationals Of 11 Other Countries From Sudan

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia's foreign Ministry on Saturday said that it has evacuated Indian nationals along citizens of eleven other countries. In a statement on Twitter, the ministry informed that the Royal Saudi Naval Forces evacuated 66 citizens of twelwe friendly national, that includes Indian living in Sudan. The nations include, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Qatar, Canada, Tunisia, Egypt, Bulgaria, Philipines, Kuwait and Burkina Faso. The statement further said that the Saudi foreign ministry is helping the evacuated nationals for their departure to their countries.

PM Modi Chairs Meet On Indians In Sudan 

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assessed the situation in Sudan, with a particular focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens who are currently scattered throughout the conflict-torn country. According to an official statement, Modi instructed relevant officials at a high-level meeting to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments in Sudan, and assess the safety of Indian nationals there.

The prime minister directed the development of contingency evacuation plans, taking into account the rapidly changing security landscape and the viability of various options. "During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground," the statement said.

How Sudan Fighting Unfolded?

Thousands of civilians have fled Sudan`s capital Khartoum after fighting escalated in the region. According to reports, over 350 people, including an Indian have been killed in the fighting so far. 

Fighting has been raging between forces loyal to Sudan`s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict began since a coup in 2021 between Sudan`s military leader and his deputy on the ruling council erupted derailing a plan for a transition to a civilian democracy after the fall of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Elections were supposed to be held by the end of 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?