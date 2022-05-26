New Delhi: Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga, the Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively.

Athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being forced to wrap their training early because Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar takes his dog for a walk at the facility. According to a report in the Indian Express newspaper, the sportspersons have to leave the ground at least an hour early so that Khirwar can take a walk along with his dog on the ground.