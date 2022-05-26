हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Thyagraj Stadium row

BREAKING: IAS officer who walked his dog at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium transferred to Ladakh

Earlier, news reports had surfaced that athletes were forced to leave the park and wrap up their training early so that Khirwar can take a walk along with his dog on the ground.



New Delhi: Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga, the Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively.

Athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being forced to wrap their training early because Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar takes his dog for a walk at the facility. According to a report in the Indian Express newspaper, the sportspersons have to leave the ground at least an hour early so that Khirwar can take a walk along with his dog on the ground.

Tags:
Thyagraj Stadium rowIAS officer transferredSanjeev KhirwarRinku Dugga
