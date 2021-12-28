हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
corbevax

BREAKING: India gets two more COVID-19 vaccines as CORBEVAX, COVOVAX approved for emergency use authorisation

Molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug, has also been approved for restricted use in an emergency situation. 

BREAKING: India gets two more COVID-19 vaccines as CORBEVAX, COVOVAX approved for emergency use authorisation
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (December 28, 2021) announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which comes under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has given emergency use authorization approval to two COVID-19 vaccines namely Covovax and Corbevax.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya also said that Molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug, has also been approved for restricted use in an emergency situation. 

CORBEVAX is India's 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19 and will be made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E. 

COVOVAX, a nanoparticle vaccine, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India.

Molnupiravir, which is an antiviral drug, will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

"PM Narendra Modi Ji has led the battle against COVID-19 from the front. All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic. Our Pharma Industries are asset for the entire world," Mandaviya tweeted.

With this, the number of vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation in India has now increased to eight.

So far, Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Russia's Sputnik V and the US-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson -- have received emergency use authorisation.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
corbevaxCovovaxMolnupiravirCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

WATCH - Congress flag falls as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it on party's 137th Foundation Day

Must Watch

PT18M35S

DNA: India entering a new era of COVID vaccination