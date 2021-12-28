BREAKING: India gets two more COVID-19 vaccines as CORBEVAX, COVOVAX approved for emergency use authorisation

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (December 28, 2021) announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which comes under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has given emergency use authorization approval to two COVID-19 vaccines namely Covovax and Corbevax.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya also said that Molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug, has also been approved for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Congratulations India Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: - CORBEVAX vaccine

- COVOVAX vaccine

- Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in emergency situation. (1/5) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

CORBEVAX is India's 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19 and will be made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E.

COVOVAX, a nanoparticle vaccine, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India.

The Nanoparticle Vaccine, COVOVAX, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India. (3/5) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

Molnupiravir, which is an antiviral drug, will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

"PM Narendra Modi Ji has led the battle against COVID-19 from the front. All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic. Our Pharma Industries are asset for the entire world," Mandaviya tweeted.

PM @NarendraModi Ji has led the battle against #COVID19 from the front. All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic. Our Pharma Industries are asset for the entire world. सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः

सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः। (5/5) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

With this, the number of vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation in India has now increased to eight.

So far, Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Russia's Sputnik V and the US-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson -- have received emergency use authorisation.

Live TV