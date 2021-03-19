Breaking: India reports 39,726 new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in three months

New delhi: India reported a massive surge of nearly 40,000 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Country recorded the highest single-day spike since November 29 on Friday (March 19) as per the government data.

Now, India's total caseload stands at 1,15,14,331. The country also reported 154 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number fatalities to 1,59,370.

Maharashtra logged its highest-ever daily case count of 25,833, while 15 other states/Union territories reported their highest single-day tally in 2021. Several restrictions have been put on restaurants, movie halls, social gatherings, amongst other activities in the state.

Maharashtra accounts for 63.21 percent of the daily new cases, followed by Kerala and Punjab.

In the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the city, Amritsar authorities on Thursday (March 18) have imposed a night curfew as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also extended the night curfew in nine worst hit districts by two hours daily, by advancing it from 9 p.m. onwards.

The nine districts where the night curfew has been extended were Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar, all daily getting 100 plus positive cases.

Additionally, following a sudden surge in Coronavirus cases, the authorities in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have decided to increase the night curfew timings by an hour.

