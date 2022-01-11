India successfully testfires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, says Indian Navy sources

India today successfully testfired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast. The sea to sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range and hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy, sources in Indian Navy was quoted by ANI.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.