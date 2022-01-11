हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully testfires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, says Indian Navy sources

The supersonic cruise missile was testfired from Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast

India successfully testfires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, says Indian Navy sources
File photo (representational purpose)

India today successfully testfired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast. The sea to sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range and hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy, sources in Indian Navy was quoted by ANI.

 

BrahMos supersonic cruise missileINS VishakhapatnamIndian Navy
