Indian Mission in Canada has temporarily halted the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens, citing 'operational reasons'. The decision comes amidst a significant international dispute concerning allegations by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, asserting intelligence connecting New Delhi to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorists. A notice from BLS International, an online visa application center, confirmed the suspension of visa services. "Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates," the BLS website said.

It may be recalled that India and Canada have been involved in a diplomatic rift for the last few days after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's statement against India. Trudeau recenlty alleged New Delhi's hand in the killing of Nijjar. Canada also expelled India's top diplomat to Ottawa. Rejecting the allegations, India also reciprocated by expelling Canada's top diplomat to New Delhi.

Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.