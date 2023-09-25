NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed grave concerns over a recent incident where a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district was seen asking students to slap a fellow classmate. It may be noted that the video of the shameful incident that took place on August 24 made its way to social media, triggering public outrage and condemnation from several quarters.

Referring to the shocking incident, the Supreme Court stated that if the allegations levelled in the case are true, then this should shock the conscience of the State. The Supreme Court stated there cannot be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised only on the grounds that he belongs to a particular community.

Supreme Court slams Uttar Pradesh government saying that the manner in which the incident has happened should shake the conscience of the State.



The top court adjourned the matter for October 30 and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a compliance report on counselling of students involved and take responsibility for the education of the victim child.

In the viral video, the accused teacher Tripta Tyagi was seen asking students to slap the 7-year-old Muslim boy. As the student stood crying, his classmates took turns to slap him, as per the viral video. The teacher was also heard in the video asking the students to hit him hard. The teacher, however, justified her action, saying it was a "minor issue". A case has been registered against her.

Denying any communal angle in the incident, Tripta Tyagi said she asked some students to slap the boy because he had not been doing his homework. As the video of the incident went viral, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the private school teacher who had allegedly instructed children in a class to slap their fellow Muslim classmate.

The boy's father said that he will not press charges against the school, but has decided not to send his child to this school anymore. The child and his parents were also counselled by the child welfare committee.