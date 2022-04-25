हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jignesh Mevani

BREAKING: Jignesh Mevani granted bail in case related to tweet against PM Modi

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday was granted bail by Kokrajhar Court in a case related to a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BREAKING: Jignesh Mevani granted bail in case related to tweet against PM Modi

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday was granted bail by Kokrajhar Court in a case related to a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported ANI.

"Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Jignesh Mevani was granted bail by a local court of Kokrajhar today," Advocate Angshuman Bora, lawyer of Jignesh Mevani told ANI

The Congress MLA from Vadgam and famous Dalit leader was arrested by Assam Police on Wednesday in a case related to a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The details of the tweet are not known as it was deleted by the authorities for legal reasons.

The party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed the Mevani's arrest as "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot imprison the truth by trying to "crush" dissent.

The Assam Police had registered a case against Mevani under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code like conspiracy to create enmity between two communities, insulting the community, and disturbing the atmosphere of peace based on a tweet he shared a few days ago.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jignesh MevaniGujaratPM ModiTwitterBail
Next
Story

Himachal Pradesh won't accept outsiders like AAP: CM Jairam Thakur's retort on Kejriwal wave in state

Must Watch

PT14M47S

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Demand for recitation of Hanuman Chalisa outside PM's residence