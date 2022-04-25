Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday was granted bail by Kokrajhar Court in a case related to a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported ANI.

"Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Jignesh Mevani was granted bail by a local court of Kokrajhar today," Advocate Angshuman Bora, lawyer of Jignesh Mevani told ANI

The Congress MLA from Vadgam and famous Dalit leader was arrested by Assam Police on Wednesday in a case related to a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The details of the tweet are not known as it was deleted by the authorities for legal reasons.

The party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed the Mevani's arrest as "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot imprison the truth by trying to "crush" dissent.

The Assam Police had registered a case against Mevani under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code like conspiracy to create enmity between two communities, insulting the community, and disturbing the atmosphere of peace based on a tweet he shared a few days ago.

