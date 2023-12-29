BREAKING: Lalan Singh Quits, Nitish Kumar Elected New JDU President, Say Sources

NEW DELHI: In a big political development months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Friday elected as national president of the Janata Dal (United) at a meeting of the party's national executive in Delhi. Kumar was appointed to the party's top post shortly after Lalan Singh stepped down from the post. Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh offered his resignation shortly after the JDU national executive meeting began at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

During the JDU national executive meeting, Lalan Singh offered to resign as the JDU president, which was accepted by the top leadership, sources said. It is now clear that Bihar's ruling party will now contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership. An official announcement on the fast-paced developments within the JDU will be made in the evening around 5 PM.

The JDU national executive is being attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and other top party leaders. Just minutes ahead of the meeting, Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary dismissed all reports about his possible elevation as party president and said that Lalan Singh, the present national president of the party, is working fine.

Senior JDU leader KC Tyagi also emphasised that the meeting would be a regular one where alliances in states would also be discussed. "Today, JD(U) national executive meeting will take place wherein discussions will be held on the current political scenario and financial environment of the country...and on seat sharing to target other states as well" KC Tyagi said. Importantly, the JD(U) leadership had on Thursday quashed all reports that suggested a likely change of guard in the party leadership.

In the run-up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) is poised to make significant decisions about its organizational structure. Speculation is rife that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might ascend to the party leadership, leading to the likely resignation of the current JD(U) president, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, widely known as Lalan Singh. However, Singh has vehemently denied these rumours.

Growing Discord Within JDU

Reports earlier suggested that Lalan Singh may be falling out of favour with Nitish Kumar due to his perceived closeness to JD(U)'s ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Signs of this discord surfaced when Lalan Singh's name and photograph were conspicuously absent from posters welcoming Nitish and other leaders at the JD(U) office in New Delhi.

Leadership Change In JDU?

Inside sources revealed that Lalan Singh is striving to retain his position, arguing that his resignation would weaken the party and adversely impact the INDIA alliance of opposition parties. On the flip side, another faction within the party is urging Nitish Kumar to assume control, emphasizing the need for a unilateral command over the party's rank and file.

National Executive Meeting Agenda

The national executive meeting, which began at 11 AM, is expected to delve into the party's strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The backdrop of talks about a possible split within the party adds urgency to Nitish Kumar's potential leadership takeover.

Lalan-Nitish Meet Amidst Speculations

A meeting between Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh at Kumar's residence, followed by their joint arrival at the party office, serves as a symbolic gesture to project unity within the party. The two leaders share a longstanding alliance, except for a brief hiatus between 2010 and 2013 when Singh parted ways with the JD(U).

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismisses the ongoing speculations, terming the JD(U) conclave as a routine event, he remains tight-lipped about rejoining the NDA fold. Lalan Singh, on the other hand, reacts contemptuously to reports of his resignation, affirming the normalcy within the party.

Opposition, Allies Weigh In

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav downplays the rumours, asserting that all is well in the government, emphasizing the strong ties between JDU and RJD. Union Minister Giriraj Singh, however, fuels speculations by suggesting that Nitish Kumar's options within the NDA might be limited. As the JD(U) navigates through internal tensions and external scrutiny, the outcome of the national executive and council meetings today will likely shape the party's trajectory leading up to the critical 2024 elections.