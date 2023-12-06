trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695861
TERRORIST DEATH

Breaking: Lashkar Terrorist Hanzla Adnan Killed In Karachi

According to reports, the mastermind of the 2015 Udhampur attack was killed by unknown assailants in Pakistan's Karachi

 

Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hanzla Adnan has reportedly been killed by unknown gunmen in Karachi, Pakistan. Adnan is supposed to have been the mastermind behind the attack on a BSF (Border Security Force) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur in 2015. He was considered to be close to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, who was the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

According to reports, on the intervening nights of December 2 and 3, Hanzla Adnan was shot outside his house. Four bullets were reportedly found in his body. As per some media reports, he was taken to a hospital in Pakistan where he succumbed to his injuries.

