BREAKING: Maharashtra reports 7 new Omicron cases, tally now stands at 17

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Friday (December 10) reported 7 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Department said.

Three of the patients are from Mumbai and 4 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The latest additions take Maharshtra's Omicron tally to 17.

This comes hours after Mumbai’s Dharavi reported a case of Omicron variant in an unvaccinated person who returned from Tanzania and is now admitted at Seven Hills Hospital.

Giving the update on the patient's health, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the patient is asymptomatic and is not vaccinated. Two people who had come to receive the patient have been traced as well, the civic body said.

On the COVID-19 front, Maharashtra on Friday reported 695 new cases, 631 recoveries, and 12 deaths due to the coronavirus infection.

The state now has 6,534 active COVID cases.

