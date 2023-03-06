Manish Sisodia Sent To Judicial Custody Till March 20 In Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was detained in connection with the liquor policy case and will now be held in judicial custody through March 20. He will then be transferred to Tihar Prison. Manish Sisodia petitions the court to allowed him to practise Vipassana in jail. Sisodia informed the court that the jail had a Vipassana meditation method for the inmates. Manish Sisodia is permitted to practise Vipassana in jail by the court. The court also allowed Sisodia to provide the Bhagavad Gita and a pen diary to the inmates.

Manish Sisodia was presented in the special court this afternoon after his CBI detention expired. Following his arrest, he had been remanded to CBI's custody for five days. On Saturday, special judge MK Nagpal granted the central agency custody of the suspect for another two days. The AAP's No. 2 has filed for bail, which will be heard on Friday, according to the court. The CBI may not seek additional custody, according to sources.

Earlier, Manish Sisodia stated in this bail plea that he was being asked the same questions over and over, which was causing him mental distress. According to the CBI, Sisodia was recalcitrant and evasive during his interrogation. They also cited lost time during his medical test and the Supreme Court hearing on his bail petition.

Manish Sisodia was taken before special judge M K Nagpal after the court granted him a seven-day prison interrogation period. The CBI detained Sisodia last week in connection with suspected corruption in the creation and implementation of the subsequently scrapped 2021-22 liquor policy.

As per the media reports, The government of Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of breaking norms and granting unfair favours to liquor vend licensees.

The Delhi administration has dismissed the charges, claiming that the BJP was abusing investigative authorities for political purposes. Mr Kejriwal has maintained the now-scrapped liquor regulation was the "most transparent policy in the country".