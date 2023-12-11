Breaking: Mohan Yadav Is New Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh; To Have Two Deputy CMs

Madhya Pradesh New CM Name: The 163 MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today elected the leader of the legislative party in a meeting held today in Bhopal. The MLAs picked their Chief Minister eight days after the results of the assembly polls were announced. As expected, Dr Mohan Yadav has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. With this decision, the BJP has once again suprised people with its decision. He won the assembly elections from Ujjain Dakshin. He will have two Deputy Chief Ministers.

Rewa MLA Rajendra Shula and Malhargarh MLA Jagdish Devda have been made Deputy Chief Ministers.

Mohan Yadav was a cabinet minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet. He was education minister in the Shivraj Singh cabinet. Narendra Tomar has been selected as the speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The meeting of the BJP legislative party was held in the presence of the three central observers - Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra. Ahead of the BJP legislative party meeting, a photo session of newly elected MLAs along with the central observers was held.

The decision comes amid the BJP's strategy to set its caste equations right ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seeking a third straight term.

Further details are awaited.

Before today's announcement, some key leaders who were said to be among the CM contenders included former Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, BJP state chief VD Sharma and Kailash Vijayvargiya. Tomar resigned as an MP after winning the assembly polls from the Dimani seat. Prahlad Patel, who also resigned as an MP, won from the Narsingpur seat while Vijayvargiya won from the Indore-1 seat.

Yesterday, BJP MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya met incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal sparking speculation about his candidature.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.