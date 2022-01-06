BREAKING: MoS Health Bharati Pawar tests positive for COVID

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar is the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare 

New Delhi: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (January 6).

The minister broke the news on her official Twitter account.

"Today my Covid-19 test report has come positive and I have quarantined myself at home. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested t get their COVID tests done and follow the rules of prevention of corona, Pawar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,82,876, as per data released by the Ministry of Health. The active cases stand at 2,85,401.

