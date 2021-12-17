हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BREAKING: Narendra Modi conferred Bhutan’s highest civilian honour




File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Bhutan’s highest civilian honour, the Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo Award, on Friday (December 17, 2021).

“Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. PMO India,” said Bhutan’s Prime Minister’s Office in a post on Facebook. 

"HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person," the Bhutan PMO said in a statement. 

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering wished his countrymen on the National Day of Bhutan.

The head of state of the country,  Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, pronounced PM Modi's name for the much-coveted civilian decoration. While doing so, Wangchuck also highlighted the “unconditional friendship” and support that India had extended to Bhutan in the past few years.

