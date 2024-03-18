BREAKING: NDA Finalises Seat Share Deal In Bihar For LS Polls, BJP To Contest 17 Seats, JDU On 16
NDA announced the seat-sharing in Bihar where Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, Janata Dal (JDU) to content 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to content 5 seats and two other parties one each.
