BREAKING: NDA Finalises Seat Share Deal In Bihar For LS Polls, BJP To Contest 17 Seats, JDU On 16

NDA announced the seat-sharing in Bihar where Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, Janata Dal (JDU) to content 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to content 5 seats and two other parties one each.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
