Breaking News: Devraj Patel Dead; Chhattisgarh Comedian Famous For 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Meme Dies In Road Accident

You must have came across his memes on Twitter and videos on YouTube and Instagram. Devraj Patel, young boy who became social media sensation for his dialogue 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai Bhai' died in a road accident. The comedian, actor, and YouTuber, met with a fatal road accident in Chhattisgarh on Monday while reportedly en route to Raipur to shoot a comedy video.

Actually Devraj Patel used to live in Mahasamund district, but he often travels to Raipur staying there for making videos and reels. On Monday, when he was going to Raipur for shooting, he fell victim to a speeding truck in Labhandi area of Raipur city. Devraj Patel died on the spot after the accident. He was native of the Daab Pali village in Mahasamund district. According to reports, his father Ghanshyam Patel is a farmer.

Interestingly, just a few hours before his untimely demise, Devraj had shared a reel on Instagram, captioning it with the question, "Lekin may cute hu na dosto? (But am I cute, my friends?)".

Devraj rose to fame for his widely recognized dialogue "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai," which gained immense popularity through viral reels. With over 4,00,000 subscribers on YouTube, he had established a significant presence online. His presence was such that in one of this videos, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also appeared.

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए.



इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है.



ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

Upon hearing the news of his death, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences and shared the old video on his official Twitter account. In a heartfelt message in Hindi, he mourned the loss of Devraj, who brought laughter to millions of people. The Chief Minister extended his prayers for strength to the bereaved family and loved ones, emphasizing the sadness of losing such a talented individual at a young age. He concluded his tweet with the phrase "Om Shanti," invoking peace.