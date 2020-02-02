Breaking News: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says, 'no NRC in state'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state. Maharashtra is the latest to have decided to not implement CAA, NRC or NPR.

While the Shiv Sena party chief takes a more lenient attitude with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that the CAA does not take away the citizenship of any Indian. Thackeray is heard saying this in an interview with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut a promo of which was released on Sunday (February 2).

The law has been surrounded by controversy ever since it has been presented in the Parliament with protests breaking out against it across several parts of the country with some demonstrations getting violent in many places. Maharashtra has been among the states that voiced their dissent against implementing CAA. Other states include Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

On January 14, Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala moved the Supreme Court against the CAA saying the amended law is against the provisions of Right to Equality granted by the Indian Constitution.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.