Breaking news: Maternal uncle arrested for allegedly killing family of 5 in Delhi's Bhajanpura

New Delhi: The horrific murders of five members of a family in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura was allegedly carried out by the maternal uncle of the head of the family, Shambhu Chaudhary. Police arrested Shambhu's maternal uncle Prabhu Mishra on Thursday for the crime.

Prabhu committed the gruesome crime as he was unable to return Rs 30,000 that he had borrowed from Shambhu who had been putting pressure on him to pay back the amount. Shambhu and Prabhu had quarrelled over the money on several occasions with the former demanding that he (Prabhu) return the money at the earliest.

Police initially arrested Prabhu on the basis of suspicion. During interrogation, Prabhu broke down and allegedly confessed to the five murders.

All the five dead bodies were in a house in Bhajanpura on Wednesday. The five identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), his wife Sunita (37), son Shivam (17), son Sachin (14) and daughter Komal (12) had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon and bore injury marks on their neck and other parts of the body.

Police began investigating the case from a personal enmity angle as no traces of loot was found in the house. Shambhu ran a small juice stall and also drove an e-rickshaw in the locality. Hailing from Bihar's Supaul district, he was a tenant in the house where he and his family were killed.

The murders came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the house, which was locked from outside, and informed the police. The police broke open the door and found the five decomposed bodies. A forensic team was also called to the spot to collect evidence, said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).