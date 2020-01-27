Breaking News: PFI, related organisations open offices in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Jamia areas to aid anti-CAA protests

New Delhi: Radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), whose involvement has been found in instigating people to stage anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, opened several offices in Shaheen Bagh area in a short span of time, according to documents available with Zee News. In one of the biggest breaking news in the last few months, Zee News on Monday (January 27, 2020) exposed the links between the anti-CAA protests and the radical organisations funding it.

The documents say that 9 offices of PFI and related organisations opened in the nearby areas of Shaheen Bagh area. The addresses of these offices are given below:

1. PFI, G-78, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a three-storey building located on Kalindi Kunj. Office of PFI is on the first floor having an entry from a narrow street adjoining the plot.

2. PFI, G-66, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a 4-storey building located on Kalindi Kunj main road. Kalindi Kunj road is closed and protest is going on in front of the premises. No nameplate/board was there at the premises.

3. PFI, F-30, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a residential 4-storey building located on 40 feet road. The office of PFI is a small shop at the ground floor of the building.

4. Campus Front of India, F-23, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a residential 5-storey building located in a congested/narrow street. Campus Front of India is written in paint on the wall of the building. Premises is around 100 mtrs away from the main road.

5. All India Imams Council, F-20, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a residential 5-storey building located in a congested/narrow street. No nameplate/board related to All India Imams Council was there at the premises. Premises is around 100 mtrs away from the main road.

6. Rehab India Foundation, N-44, Ground floor, Hillal Homes, Abul Fazal Enclave 1, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a residential 4-storey building located on a service road. No nameplate/board related to Rehab India Foundation was there at the premises.

7. Rehab India Foundation, D-1, Jungpura, Delhi: Premises is a residential 4-storey building located on 40 feet road. Office of Rehab India Foundation is in the basement of the building.

8. SDPI, C-4, Hazrat Nizamuddin West, Delhi: Premises is a residential 4-storey building located on road. Board of SDPI is there at the premises.

9. National Confederation of Human Rights, 4, Jungpura, Bhogal, Delhi: Premises is a 3-storey building located on the main road. No nameplate/board related to the National Confederation of Human Rights was there at the premises. There is J&K bank branch on the ground floor of the building and there is a hotel on the above 2 floors.