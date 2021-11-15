Breaking News: PM Modi inaugurates Rani Kamlapati station, hails it as pride of Gondwana

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 15) inaugurated the re-developed Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal. He hailed the fact that the station was named after Rani Kamlapati of Ginnorgarh.

“Not only has this historic railway station been redeveloped but with the linking of the name of Rani Kamlapati of Ginnorgarh to this station, its importance has also increased. Railway's pride is now linked to pride of Gondwana,” said Modi.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.

