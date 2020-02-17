Breaking News: SC asks senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde to talk to Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters

New Delhi: Senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde has been given the responsibility of talking to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to find out a solution to the road blockade in the area by the Supreme Court of India. Hegde was on Monday (February 17, 2020) appointed the interlocutor by the two-judge bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph while hearing a petition against the Shaheen Bagh protest.

The apex court observed that while people have the right to protest, it cannot become a source of inconvenience to others and those using the roads to commute. The court stated that some people have strong views on the new legislation but one cannot say that no one can express strong views. The only issue is if a public road can be blocked for protests," the court observed.

The lawyer for the protesters argued that the roads blocked in Shaheen Bagh are opened for ambulances and other emergency vehicles. However, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj countered that same and claimed that roads have been completely blocked in Shaheen Bagh.

Following the arguments, the apex court suggested that the concerned authorities and Delhi Police should file an affidavit with a solution. Tushar Mehta opined that the solution if to remove the protesters from Shaheen Bagh.