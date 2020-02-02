Breaking News: Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha chief Ranjit Bachchan shot dead in Lucknow

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, unknown assailants on Sunday (February 2) shot dead Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjit Bachchan in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

According to the police, the incident took place at the Globe Park in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Sunday morning. The attackers managed to flee from the spot after committing the crime. Ranjit Bachchan was fired upon on his head and was immediately rushed to a nearby Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. Along with Ranjit, the assailants also fired bullets on his brother.

Six teams of Uttar Pradesh Police and the Crime Branch have begun an investigation into the matter.

It is to be noted that this is the second incident when the leader of an ultra-right fringe outfit Hindu has been killed. In October 2019, Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered outside his residence in the Naka area of Lucknow by two suspects.

Kamlesh Tiwari had shot into the limelight after he made controversial remakes about Prophet Mohammad in 2015 following which several Muslim groups held huge protests demanding action against him. He had contested the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Faizabad as an independent but lost deposit. He had several criminal cases against him.