NEW DELHI: Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was on Friday sentenced to four years in jail in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him. The order was pronounced by Delhi's Rouse Avenue District Court. The court imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the INLD chief and also ordered the authorities to confiscate his four properties.

Disproportionate assets case: Special CBI Court in Delhi sentences former Haryana CM OP Chautala to four years imprisonment, imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakhs The Court also ordered to confiscate his four properties. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZqxrMFgV0E — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

The court had on Saturday convicted former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala in the disproportionate assets case, registered against him in 2005.

The CBI had lodged the case in 2005 and a chargesheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

In its FIR, the CBI mentioned that Chautala while functioning as Chief Minister of Haryana during the period from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name, in the names of his family members.

The Chautala family had, however, slammed the case as “political vendetta”.

In 2019, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached his assets worth Rs 3.68 crore, including his flat and plots in New Delhi, Panchkula and Sirsa, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chautala served as Haryana CM four times — from July 24, 1999 to March 5, 2005; from March 22, 1991 to April 6, 1991; from July 12, 1990 to July 17, 1990; and from December 2, 1989 to May 22, 1990.