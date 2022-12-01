BREAKING: Pakistan returns BSF Jawan who inadvertently crossed border

In a rare incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan from Indo-Pak international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Abohar sector. However, after about three meetings with Pak Rangers, the BSF jawan was sent back safely. Strangely, the BSF jawan went missing and found in Pakistan on BSF’s 58th Rasign Day being celebrated across the nation on December 1.

According to highly placed sources, a BSF jawan had gone on morning patrolling along the international border at around 6.30 am in thick layer of fog.

While confirming the incident BSF Pro informed ZEE Media: “On 01 Dec 2022 at about 0630 hrs, during zero line khura checking in AOR of BOP G G Base, Sector Abohar, due to dense fog in the area and extremely poor visibility, one of the BSF troops inadvertently entered Pak territory after which he was safely handed over back to BSF during a Flag Meeting with Pakistan Rangers at 1350 hrs.”

“By 9.30 am we realized that we are less by one person and alerted all of us and we began a search,” said sources adding that when they were not able to trace the missing jawan in the Indian territory they approached the Pakistan Rangers and demanded our jawan back.

Sources informed that Pak Rangers initially dilly-dallied but later agreed that the Indian jawan was with them.

“After three meeting with the Pak Rangers we managed to get our jawan back from them,” said sources.

Sources also informed that an inquiry had been initiated into the incident.

