PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan, Visits Sanwaliya Seth Temple In Chittorgarh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chittorgarh on Monday and prayed at Sanwaliya Seth Temple before addressing a public rally. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in the state. These include the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline, which will promote a gas-based economy, and a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) that will facilitate the transportation of mining produce from Kota and Jhalawar districts. He also announced the construction and widening of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in Sawai Madhopur, which will ease the traffic congestion.

In his speech, PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary and thanked the people for participating in the ‘Swachhta Abhiyaan’. He said, “Rajasthan has a glorious past, a capable present and a bright future.” He also said that the Centre has focussed on developing modern infrastructure like expressways, highways and railways in Rajasthan.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include the projects involving the doubling of the Chittorgarh - Neemuch Railway line and the Kota – Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line. These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crores and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. They will also boost tourism to historic sites in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister will dedicate tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya. A modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets of the life of Shrinathji. Further, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota to the nation.

After visiting Rajasthan, the Prime Minister in the afternoon will go to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects of public interest.