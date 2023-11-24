Breaking: Qatar Court Accepts Appeals Of 8 Ex-Indian Navy Men On Death Row

NEW DELHI: In a groundbreaking development, sources on Friday said that a court in Qatar has officially accepted the appeal documents challenging the death sentences handed down to eight former Indian naval personnel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had filed the appeal against the death penalty, emphasizing the confidentiality of the judgment and cautioning against speculation due to the sensitive nature of the case.

MEA chief spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on November 9 that the judgment remains confidential. He urged the public to refrain from speculation, emphasizing the sensitivity of the case. Bagchi confirmed that consular access was granted to the Indian embassy on November 7, and the legal team is actively pursuing further legal steps, including the already filed appeal.

Bagchi revealed that the Qatar court passed judgment on October 26, sentencing the retired naval personnel to death on undisclosed charges. The legal team is diligently navigating through the legal process, and India vows to remain engaged with Qatari authorities on this matter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been actively involved, meeting with family members of the sentenced naval personnel. The Indian embassy in Doha secured another consular access on November 7. Diplomatic channels are being fully utilized, reinforcing India's commitment to providing legal and consular support.

Espionage Allegations

The eight former Indian Navy personnel, employees of Dahra Global, were arrested in August 2022 on allegations of espionage. India strongly condemned the ruling, describing it as 'deeply shocking.' The families and friends of the detainees express hope for early relief.

Families Refute Allegations

Families and friends of the detainees refute espionage allegations, asserting that the ex-naval personnel went to Qatar to assist with the country's naval program, not engage in espionage. They express concern over misinformation circulating in West Asian media and urge for a more sensitive handling of the situation. The families emphasize the impeccable service record of the detained personnel and call for accurate reporting.

S Jaishankar Meets Families

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met with the families on October 30, assuring them of full government support. The families, grappling with the trauma of their loved ones' year-long detention, seek a fair and accurate representation of the circumstances, emphasizing the need for sensitivity in reporting this complex and evolving situation.