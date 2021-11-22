हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle

BREAKING: Rajasthan Cabinet expansion - Here's full list of ministers with their new portfolios

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot allocated portfolios to the new council of ministers today.

BREAKING: Rajasthan Cabinet expansion - Here&#039;s full list of ministers with their new portfolios
Credit: Twitter / Rajasthan Congress

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, whose government underwent a much-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, allocated portfolios to the new council of ministers today.

Here’s a full list of ministers with their new portfolio.

  1. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: Home, Finance, and IT & Communication
  2. BD Kalla: Education minister
  3. Parsadi Lal Meena: Health Ministry and Excise
  4. Shanti Dhariwal: Parliamentary Affairs 
  5. Lal Chand Kataria: Agriculture Ministry
  6. Pramod Jain Bhaya: Petroleum and Mines Ministry
  7. Saleh Mohammad: Minority Affairs
  8. Udailal Anjana: Co-operative
  9. Vishvendra Singh: Tourism and Civil Aviation
  10. Ramesh Meena: Panchayati Raj and Rural development
  11. Pratap Singh Khachariawas: Consumer Affairs
  12. Hemaram Chaudhary: Forest Environment and Climate Change
  13. Mahendrajeet Singh Malvaiya: Water Resources
  14. Mahesh Joshi: PHED and Ground Water
  15. Ramlal Jat: Revenue
  16. Mamata Bhupesh Bairwa: Women and Child welfare
  17. Bhajan Lal Jatav: PWD
  18. Tika Ram Jully: Social Justice and Empowerment
  19. Govind Ram Meghwal: Disaster Management and policymaking
  20. Shakuntala Devi: Industry and State Enterprise

