BREAKING: Rajasthan Cabinet expansion - Here's full list of ministers with their new portfolios

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, whose government underwent a much-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, allocated portfolios to the new council of ministers today.

Here’s a full list of ministers with their new portfolio.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: Home, Finance, and IT & Communication BD Kalla: Education minister Parsadi Lal Meena: Health Ministry and Excise Shanti Dhariwal: Parliamentary Affairs Lal Chand Kataria: Agriculture Ministry Pramod Jain Bhaya: Petroleum and Mines Ministry Saleh Mohammad: Minority Affairs Udailal Anjana: Co-operative Vishvendra Singh: Tourism and Civil Aviation Ramesh Meena: Panchayati Raj and Rural development Pratap Singh Khachariawas: Consumer Affairs Hemaram Chaudhary: Forest Environment and Climate Change Mahendrajeet Singh Malvaiya: Water Resources Mahesh Joshi: PHED and Ground Water Ramlal Jat: Revenue Mamata Bhupesh Bairwa: Women and Child welfare Bhajan Lal Jatav: PWD Tika Ram Jully: Social Justice and Empowerment Govind Ram Meghwal: Disaster Management and policymaking Shakuntala Devi: Industry and State Enterprise

Rajasthan Govt allocates portfolios to ministers of the rejigged Cabinet, CM Ashok Gehlot keeps Home, Finance, and IT & Communication pic.twitter.com/NhHZP0E65p