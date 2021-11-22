BREAKING: Rajasthan Cabinet expansion - Here's full list of ministers with their new portfolios

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, whose government underwent a much-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, allocated portfolios to the new council of ministers today.
Here’s a full list of ministers with their new portfolio.
- Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: Home, Finance, and IT & Communication
- BD Kalla: Education minister
- Parsadi Lal Meena: Health Ministry and Excise
- Shanti Dhariwal: Parliamentary Affairs
- Lal Chand Kataria: Agriculture Ministry
- Pramod Jain Bhaya: Petroleum and Mines Ministry
- Saleh Mohammad: Minority Affairs
- Udailal Anjana: Co-operative
- Vishvendra Singh: Tourism and Civil Aviation
- Ramesh Meena: Panchayati Raj and Rural development
- Pratap Singh Khachariawas: Consumer Affairs
- Hemaram Chaudhary: Forest Environment and Climate Change
- Mahendrajeet Singh Malvaiya: Water Resources
- Mahesh Joshi: PHED and Ground Water
- Ramlal Jat: Revenue
- Mamata Bhupesh Bairwa: Women and Child welfare
- Bhajan Lal Jatav: PWD
- Tika Ram Jully: Social Justice and Empowerment
- Govind Ram Meghwal: Disaster Management and policymaking
- Shakuntala Devi: Industry and State Enterprise
