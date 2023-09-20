trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664820
NewsIndia
INDIA ADVISORY FOR CANADA

BREAKING - 'Remain Vigilant...': MEA's Advisory For Indian Students, Tourists In Canada Amid Nijjar's 'Killing' Row

The ministry advised Indians to steer clear of regions and potential venues in Canada where such incidents have taken place.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING - 'Remain Vigilant...': MEA's Advisory For Indian Students, Tourists In Canada Amid Nijjar's 'Killing' Row

New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a warning in an advisory, urging all Indian nationals living or travelling to Canada to exercise utmost caution. The advisory said that Indian diplomats and some sections of the Indian community who resist the anti-India agenda have been specifically targeted by threats. The ministry advised Indians to steer clear of regions and potential venues in Canada where such incidents have taken place.

​"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents": Ministry of External Affairs said in its advisory.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train