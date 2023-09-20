New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a warning in an advisory, urging all Indian nationals living or travelling to Canada to exercise utmost caution. The advisory said that Indian diplomats and some sections of the Indian community who resist the anti-India agenda have been specifically targeted by threats. The ministry advised Indians to steer clear of regions and potential venues in Canada where such incidents have taken place.

​"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents": Ministry of External Affairs said in its advisory.