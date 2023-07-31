trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642521
Breaking: RFP Constable Shoots Dead Four Onboard Jaipur Express

An RPF constable allegedly shot dead four people including an ASI inside Jaipur Express earlier this morning. 

Breaking: RFP Constable Shoots Dead Four Onboard Jaipur Express According to reports, the constable had an altercation with his colleague and when some people intervened, the accused opened fire killing four people.

In a shocking incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead four people including another RPF jawan on board a train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. The constable fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan and three passengers of the train. The Jaipur Express was on its way to Mumbai from Jaipur. 

According to reports, the constable had an altercation with his colleague and when some people intervened, the accused opened fire killing four people. The incident took place around 5 am when people were sleeping. Passengers were woken up by the gunshot sound. The constable is said to be depressed for sometime. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

