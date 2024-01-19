BREAKING: Samajwadi Party, RLD Seal Seat-Sharing Deal For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

NEW DELHI: In a significant political development, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Friday said that they have successfully concluded a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The collaboration is poised to shape the political landscape, with RLD securing rights to contest seven Lok Sabha seats, strategically including Baghpat and Mathura in western Uttar Pradesh.

A Unified Alliance: Congratulations Pour In For RLD-SP Pact

Expressing his happiness, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav conveyed his felicitations on the formation of the Rashtriya Lok Dal-SP alliance. The development underscores a unified front within the opposition, signalling a collective effort to challenge the political status quo.

Confidence In INDIA Bloc: Yadav Foresees Smooth Seat-Sharing Negotiations

Anticipating a seamless negotiation process within the INDIA bloc, Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence on Wednesday. Reflecting on past discord, particularly the Madhya Pradesh election episode, Yadav assured that any lingering differences with Congress had been amicably resolved.

Forward Momentum: SP-Congress Discussions Set In Motion

During a personal interaction with reporters, Yadav on Wednesday confirmed that discussions on seat-sharing with Congress were being fast-tracked. Expressing cofidence, he stated, "The Samajwadi Party, Congress, and our allies together will defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh."

Burying The Past: Yadav Brushes Off Previous SP-Congress Strains

Addressing inquiries about past challenges in SP-Congress seat-sharing agreements, Yadav dismissed them as historical. "That is over. It is an old thing, and we should not discuss it. We are moving forward and looking ahead," he emphasized, highlighting the commitment to a united opposition front. Despite setbacks in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP retained power, Yadav expressed hope for the Samajwadi Party's influential role, drawing parallels with its position in Uttar Pradesh.

PDA's Paramount Role in 'Ram Rajya'

Responding to questions about any discord with BSP supremo Mayawati, Yadav reaffirmed his commitment to socialist principles. He stressed the significance of respecting the "PDA" (Pichhda, Dalit, Adivasi, and Alpsankhyak), asserting that their upliftment was crucial for the establishment of a true "Ram Rajya."

Ram Temple Consecration: Yadav's Perspective On 'Ram Rajya'

Regarding the upcoming January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yadav offered a perspective aligned with constitutional values. He remarked, "A true 'Ram Rajya' will arrive only when the people of PDA are respected. Illiteracy and inequality among them should be removed."

The seat-sharing pact between the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal has set the stage for a formidable opposition alliance, bringing together political forces with a common goal of challenging the Narendra Modi-led BJP and upsetting the current political arithmetic in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.