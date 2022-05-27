हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

7 soldiers killed as Army bus carrying 26 falls in Shyok river in Ladakh

Several others have been severely injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh on Friday, Army officials said.

7 soldiers killed as Army bus carrying 26 falls in Shyok river in Ladakh
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Leh: Seven soldiers of  Indian Army soldiers have been killed in a vehicle accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector, while several others have been seriously injured. A vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh on Friday (May 27), Army officials said. The accident took place in the Tuktuk sector at around 9 am at a place which is around 25 kilometres from Thoise in the Nubra region of Leh district, they said.

 

 

A party of 26 soldiers was moving in the vehicle from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif, the officials said.
The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the river, into a depth of 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all of them, they said. A rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to field hospital in Partapur, the officials said. 

"Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command," an official was quoted by PTI. 

Also Read: 3 Maharashtra pilgrims dead, 10 wounded as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

(With Agency inputs)

