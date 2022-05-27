New Delhi: Three pilgrims from Maharashtra died while 10 were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, the officials said on Friday (May 27). The incident took place on Thursday night near the Barkot area of the district when the pilgrims were on their way to Yamunotri, officials told PTI.

The news agency reported that a state disaster response force team was pressed into service which carried out the rescue operation.

The three deceased were known as Pooran Nath, the driver of the vehicle, Jaishree (23 years old) and Ashok (40 years old). Among the 10 injured, four were children, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

(With agency inputs)