KANCHENJUNGA EXPRESS

BREAKING: 5 Dead, Many Injured After Kanchenjunga Express Collides With Goods Train Near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri

Several travellers have been injured in the accident that took place around 9 am.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. The unfortunate accidents has left 5 dead and many injured. There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am, the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said.

