BREAKING: 5 Dead, Many Injured After Kanchenjunga Express Collides With Goods Train Near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri
Several travellers have been injured in the accident that took place around 9 am.
The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. The unfortunate accidents has left 5 dead and many injured. There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am, the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.
The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said.
#WATCH | Goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express train in Darjeeling district in West Bengal, several feared injured
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8rPyHxccN0 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024
