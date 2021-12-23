हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Charajit Singh Channi

BREAKING - Suicide bombing suspected: Charanjit Singh Channi on Ludhiana blast

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said that the blast at Ludhiana court complex prima facie appears to be a suicide bombing.  

BREAKING - Suicide bombing suspected: Charanjit Singh Channi on Ludhiana blast
(ANI)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said that the blast at Ludhiana court complex prima facie appears to be a suicide bombing. "The man who died was the one who denoated the bomb," Channi told media. "Apart from him, the only five person have suffered minor injuries," Channi said further. Channi, speaking to reporters after meeting the injured at a hospital, said that the governmennt agencies are on alert and probe is underway. "An investigation is underway. Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab. Government is on alert," he added

"The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," said the Chief Minister on the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex.

At least two persons are feared dead the incident.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the police must get to the bottom of the case. "Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of two individuals. Praying for the recovery of those injured. Punjab Police must get to the bottom of this," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

This is developing story

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Charajit Singh ChanniPunjabLudhiana Blast
Next
Story

UPSC CDS 2022 examination: How to apply, key dates and more

Must Watch

PT9M39S

Ludhiana Blast: After sacrilege, now a conspiracy with a blast - CM Channi