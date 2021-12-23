BREAKING - Suicide bombing suspected: Charanjit Singh Channi on Ludhiana blast

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said that the blast at Ludhiana court complex prima facie appears to be a suicide bombing. "The man who died was the one who denoated the bomb," Channi told media. "Apart from him, the only five person have suffered minor injuries," Channi said further. Channi, speaking to reporters after meeting the injured at a hospital, said that the governmennt agencies are on alert and probe is underway. "An investigation is underway. Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab. Government is on alert," he added

"The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," said the Chief Minister on the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex.

At least two persons are feared dead the incident.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the police must get to the bottom of the case. "Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of two individuals. Praying for the recovery of those injured. Punjab Police must get to the bottom of this," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

This is developing story

