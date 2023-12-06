Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Two Detained For Questioning

The national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot and killed on December 5. On Tuesday, three miscreants reached Gogamedi's house in a Scorpio car and expressed their desire to meet him with the private security personnel. After they were granted permission, the trio went inside and spoke to Gogamedi for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, two miscreants took out pistols and started firing rapidly. The miscreants fired 17 bullets in 18 seconds. Gogamedi succumbed to his injuries.

Following the death of Gogamedi, an atmosphere of tension pervades Rajasthan following the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Gogamedi in Jaipur. People of the Rajput community took to the streets and burnt tires in many places on Tuesday and the situation remains tense even on Wednesday. The Karni Sena has declared a 'bandh' on Wednesday and several demonstrations and protests are on. Shri Rajput Karni Sena's National President Mahipal Singh Makrana has demanded to encounter the killers of Sukhdev. Makrana reportedly said that until Gogamedi's killers are brought to justice, Gogamedi's body will not be cremated nor will the swearing-in ceremony of the new government be allowed to take place.

Meanwhile, questions are being asked about whether there was negligence concerning Gogamedi's murder. Zee News has access to the secret document in which it is mentioned that the Punjab Police had earlier sent an alert to Rajasthan Police regarding a conspiracy to murder Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi by Sampat Nehra Gang. The Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police also alerted the ADG Police Security. Gogamedi himself also raised concerns about threats and demanded security everywhere, from public forums to government offices. During this period, weapons were collected from private security in anticipation of the elections. This issue raises questions about fatal negligence or a conspiracy within the government machinery. The main question remains: Why was he not provided with security?

Gogamedi Murder: 2 Shooters' Pictures Released

