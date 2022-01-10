BREAKING: Supreme Court forms independent committee to probe PM Narendra Modi's security lapse

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday (January 10, 2022) agreed to set up an independent committee to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur in Punjab last week. The Apex court said that the independent committee will be headed by a former Supreme Court judge.

The Court also proposed to include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and ADGP (security) of Punjab, in the independent committee to probe PM Modi's security breach in Punjab last week.

