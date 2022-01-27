Tamil Nadu relaxes Covid-19 curbs; schools to reopen from Feb 1, no night curfew from tomorrow

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has eased Covid-19 restrictions as the pandemic situation improves. On Thursday (January 27), the state government decided to do away with the night curfew and Sunday lockdown. Schools from classes 1-12 and colleges will also reopen from February 1.

On Thrsday, Tamil Nadu reported 28,515 fresh Covid cases and 53 deaths. Active cases stand at 2,13,534.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Delhi, Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in the Health Ministry said, "A clear trend in terms of fewer Covid cases requiring oxygen-supported beds or ICU beds has been observed. Also, active Covid-19 cases and corresponding deaths are much lower during the present wave compared to earlier surges," he said.

Warning against any lax in observing Covid-appropriate behaviour, Agarwal said 400 districts have reported over 10% weekly Covid positivity while in 141 districts it was between five to 10 % in the week ending January 26.

About the prevalence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, he said, 1,292 cases of the latest variant of concern were found on genome sequencing in December which rose to 9,672 in January. The top 10 states in terms of active Covid cases were contributing over 77% of total active infections in the country, Agarwal said, adding 11 states have over 50,000 active Covid cases while Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala have over 3 lakh active infections.

Meanhwile, amid improving Covid-19 scenario in Bengaluru, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday (January 27) hinted at reopening of schools for the students of Classes 1-9 (which are now closed) in the city. "Since Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru are coming down, I will seek an opinion in the cabinet on reopening of schools," IANS quoted Nagesh as saying. In Chandigarh, schools for students of Classes 10 to 12 are set to reopen from February 1. In capital Delhi, while the DDMA lifted several curbs, schools continue to remain closed till further notice.

