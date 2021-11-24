BREAKING: Three terrorists killed in Srinagar's Rambagh

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in the Rambagh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday, said police.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

“Police #neutralised 03 #terrorists in #Srinagar. Identification & affliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Police #neutralised 03 #terrorists in #Srinagar. Identification & affliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 24, 2021

The three terrorists belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit, according to sources.

Live TV