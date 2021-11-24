हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

BREAKING: Three terrorists killed in Srinagar's Rambagh

Kashmir Zone Police said the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

BREAKING: Three terrorists killed in Srinagar&#039;s Rambagh
Representational Imagezee

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in the Rambagh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday, said police.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

“Police #neutralised 03 #terrorists in #Srinagar. Identification & affliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The three terrorists belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit, according to sources.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerrorismTerrorists killedKashmir Zone Police
Next
Story

ACB raids govt officers' premises in Karnataka, recovers cash hidden in drainage pipes, ceiling

Must Watch

PT9M41S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Nov 24, 2021