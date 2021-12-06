TMC calls off its visit to Nagaland due to Section 144 imposed in Mon

New Delhi: The visit of a five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Nagaland on Monday (December 6) to meet the families of those who died and got injured in the firing incident at Mon district has been called off.

The meeting has been called off due to the prohibitory orders in place in the northeastern state.

The five-member delegation also included Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

Earlier on Sunday, one person was killed and two others injured in firing by security forces in Mon district as an angry mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp and the office of the Konyak Union. The mob reportedly went on a rampage and vandalised the Assam Rifles camp in Mon town, provoking the firing.

The mob was demanding immediate action against the security personnel involved in the killing of the 13 people on Saturday evening.

Following this, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Mon due to the volatile situation.

The orders, which came into effect immediately, banned the gathering of five or more persons and all non-essential vehicular movement, as per a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Thavaseelan K.

