हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nagaland incident

TMC calls off its visit to Nagaland due to Section 144 imposed in Mon

A five-member TMC delegation including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev was scheduled to visit Nagaland on Monday to meet the families of those who died and got injured in the firing incident at Mon district. 

TMC calls off its visit to Nagaland due to Section 144 imposed in Mon
Nagaland Commissioner, DG, DC and officials at the site where 13 civilians were killed (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The visit of a five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Nagaland on Monday (December 6) to meet the families of those who died and got injured in the firing incident at Mon district has been called off.

The meeting has been called off due to the prohibitory orders in place in the northeastern state. 

The five-member delegation also included Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev. 

Earlier on Sunday, one person was killed and two others injured in firing by security forces in Mon district as an angry mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp and the office of the Konyak Union. The mob reportedly went on a rampage and vandalised the Assam Rifles camp in Mon town, provoking the firing.

The mob was demanding immediate action against the security personnel involved in the killing of the 13 people on Saturday evening.

Following this, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Mon due to the volatile situation.

The orders, which came into effect immediately, banned the gathering of five or more persons and all non-essential vehicular movement, as per a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Thavaseelan K.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nagaland incidentNagaland protestsTMCSecton 144
Next
Story

Nagaland firing: PM Narendra Modi discusses situation with top ministers, Amit Shah to make statement in Lok Sabha

Must Watch

PT10M54S

Panic over new Covid-19 variant