New Delhi: Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav came out in support of his party MP Manoj Jha on Friday, who faced criticism for his poem on ‘Thakurs’. Tej Pratap told the media that “today’s Thakurs flaunt their caste superiority”. RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav also backed Manoj Jha on Thursday, saying, “He has spoken the truth and there is nothing anti-Thakur in his poem.” The poem, titled ‘Thakur ka Kuan’, was recited by Manoj Jha in the Rajya Sabha last week during a discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill. He demanded that the OBCs should be considered in the bill. The RJD has sought protection for MP Manoj Jha after he received threats for his poem.

RJD spokesperson Rishi Mishra wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, “The threats to Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Kumar Jha, are alarming. BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh has threatened to slit his throat. A former MLA said he would rip out his tongue and throw it at the chair (in the house). Ex-Minister Neeraj Singh ‘Bablu’ has also threatened to chop off his tongue. Such angry remarks could endanger the life of Manoj Jhaji. The ministry must take notice of this.”