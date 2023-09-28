BREAKING - Ujjain Rape: 5 Suspects Including An Auto Driver Detained

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh police has detained five suspects including an auto driver in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said to Zee News. "The interrogation of the suspects is underway. The girl hails from Satna, "he added further. The victim's parents have also been identified. A CCTV footage revealed that the rape survivor teen girl walked for 8 kilometres in search of help.

The girl, who was raped and found bleeding on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, was on Wednesday operated upon by a team of specialist doctors and her condition is critical but stable. Amid massive public outrage, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the shocking crime.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.