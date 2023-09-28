trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668155
NewsIndia
UJJAIN

BREAKING - Ujjain Rape: 5 Suspects Including An Auto Driver Detained

The Madhya Pradesh police has detained five suspects including an auto driver in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING - Ujjain Rape: 5 Suspects Including An Auto Driver Detained

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh police has detained five suspects including an auto driver in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said to Zee News. "The interrogation of the suspects is underway. The girl hails from Satna, "he added further. The victim's parents have also been identified. A CCTV footage revealed that the rape survivor teen girl walked for 8 kilometres in search of help.

The girl, who was raped and found bleeding on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, was on Wednesday operated upon by a team of specialist doctors and her condition is critical but stable. Amid massive public outrage, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the shocking crime.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train