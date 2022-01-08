Uttar Pradesh Assembly election to take place in seven phases from February 10, result on March 10

New Delhi: The schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh has been released by the Election Commission on Saturday (January 8, 2022).

"We aim to conduct COVID-safe elections in five states with maximum voter participation with extensive preparations," Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

The poll body announced that the 2022 UP Assembly polls will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

The first phase for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will take place on February 10, followed by the second phase on February 14. The third phase will be held on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The result for the UP Assembly polls will come out on March 10.

This is noteworthy that the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May.

Currently, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in 2017, the polls in Uttar Pradesh were held between February and March in seven phases.

The BJP-led alliance had won the election by an overwhelming three-quarters majority of 325 seats.

As many as 8,64,76,470 eligible voters had cast their votes across 1,47,164 poll stations.

