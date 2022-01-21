We want to create a new Uttar Pradesh with strength of youth: Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have launched Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi.

Both leaders addressed a special press conference at the party's headquarters. This was one of the rare occasions when both leaders of the Congress Party jointly addressed the media. Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi said that the views of the youth are reflected in the manifesto. "The Congress has consulted the youth of Uttar Pradesh and their views are reflected in party's 'youth manifesto'."

Rahul also said that the youth in Uttar Pradesh needs a new vision, and only Congress - not the smaller parties - can give that vision to the state. "We don't spread hatred, we united people; we want to create a new Uttar Pradesh with the strength of youth," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi spoke about employment. "The biggest problem in UP is recruitment, youth are disappointed; we have given a vision of how their problems will be solved." She added, "Vacancies to various posts will be filled; job calendar will be created which will have specifics of the recruitment process."

Earlier on Thursday, Congress released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Of the 41 assembly seats, 16 seats have been given to women candidates, which is 40 per cent of the total seats in the second list. These 16 women candidates include Poonam Pandit, who was an active participant in farmers' agitation and Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of late Rajiv Tyagi, former Congress spokesperson. Sangeeta Tyagi is fielded from the Sahibabad assembly constituency.

Education will be Congress' focus area too, said Priyanka. "If our govt comes to power, budget allocation for education will be increased," she said.

The Congress party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40% of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.