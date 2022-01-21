हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
assembly election 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to release Youth Manifesto today

Congress will release the UP youth manifesto at a special press conference at the party's headquarters today. 

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to release Youth Manifesto today
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday (January 21, 2022). 

The Congress leaders will release the UP youth manifesto at a special press conference at the party's headquarters today. This is one of the rare occasions when both leaders of the Congress Party will be jointly addressing the media.

According to the reports, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal will also be present at the event. Congress will also launch a social campaign highlighting the major key promises that it will make in this 'Youth' manifesto.

The party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 percent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. 

Of the 41 assembly seats, 16 seats have been given to women candidates, which is 40 per cent of the total seats in the second list. These 16 women candidates include Poonam Pandit, who was an active participant of farmers` agitation and Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of late Rajiv Tyagi, former Congress spokesperson. Sangeeta Tyagi is fielded from the Sahibabad assembly constituency.

Till now, the Congress party has announced a total of 166 candidates for the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. 

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

